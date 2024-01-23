StockNews.com Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.22.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

