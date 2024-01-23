Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. Masco has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

