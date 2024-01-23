Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of POLA opened at $0.38 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
