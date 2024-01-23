Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA opened at $0.38 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

