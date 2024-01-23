First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 928,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.