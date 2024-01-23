StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HES. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HES opened at $137.74 on Friday. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,801,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

