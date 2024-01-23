Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE CLB opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

