PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PED opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.90. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

