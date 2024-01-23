TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.55.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

