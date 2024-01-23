ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Canada raised ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.30.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:ARX opened at C$20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.73. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.34 and a 52-week high of C$23.76. The company has a market cap of C$12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.3988372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

