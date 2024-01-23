Raymond James Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTE. ATB Capital cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.