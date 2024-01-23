Raymond James Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CR. National Bankshares cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.25 on Friday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.13 and a twelve month high of C$6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$656.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.7650897 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total value of C$481,942.14. In related news, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$94,908.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,040. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

