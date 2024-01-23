Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Journey Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$57.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.60 million. Journey Energy had a net margin of 55.44% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Journey Energy will post 0.2598753 EPS for the current year.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

