Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.88.

TSE VET opened at C$14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.03 and a 52 week high of C$21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1025641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

