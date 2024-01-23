Raymond James Cuts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.03.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NVA stock opened at C$10.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.93 and a twelve month high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.809221 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,637. 22.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.