Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.79.

TOU opened at C$56.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.53. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The firm has a market cap of C$19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.48 per share, with a total value of C$84,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $750,663. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

