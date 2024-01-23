Raymond James Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$28.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.83.

TSE PSK opened at C$22.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$19.55 and a 52 week high of C$26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.8008865 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.05%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.79 per share, with a total value of C$743,679.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$211,069.85. Also, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,679.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,783. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

