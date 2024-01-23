Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 1-year low of $68.52 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.