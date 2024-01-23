Raymond James Trims Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Target Price to C$1.20

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LGN has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logan Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.58.

Logan Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92. Logan Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

