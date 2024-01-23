General Dynamics (GD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $249.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,941.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

