Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $132,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,540.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

