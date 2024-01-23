PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

