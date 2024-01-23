Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Fluent Stock Down 12.1 %
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
