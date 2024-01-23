Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $38.60.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 60.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
