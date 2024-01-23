Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 60.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

