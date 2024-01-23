Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 1.4 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

