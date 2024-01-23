Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NTIC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

