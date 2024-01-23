Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.71 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

