LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

