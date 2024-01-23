Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

ABT stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 132.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

