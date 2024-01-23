AxoGen’s (AXGN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $389.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after buying an additional 263,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,049,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AxoGen by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile



AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.



