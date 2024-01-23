StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Further Reading
