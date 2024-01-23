Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

