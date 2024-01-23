AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APPF. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.00.

AppFolio Trading Up 2.6 %

APPF opened at $182.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.56. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $211.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

