Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,354.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

