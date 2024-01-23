Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.53.

Get Accolade alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCD

Accolade Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $929.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,908 shares of company stock worth $947,052. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after purchasing an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,903,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Accolade by 29.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Accolade by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Accolade by 13.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.