KeyCorp Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $138.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.05.

AKAM stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

