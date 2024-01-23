Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

