Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.30.

BOOT stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

