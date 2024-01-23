Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RVP stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

