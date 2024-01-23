American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
AMS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
