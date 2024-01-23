American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.