Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
