Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.