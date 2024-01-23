New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EDU opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

