SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $163.73. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38.

Get SAP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SAP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SAP by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,374,000 after buying an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

View Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.