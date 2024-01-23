SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $163.73. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SAP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SAP by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,374,000 after buying an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
