OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on OFG

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.