United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-11.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.45. 16,828,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,056,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Airlines by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

