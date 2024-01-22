United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-11.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 16,670,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after acquiring an additional 680,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

