MGO One Seven LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 342.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,666. The firm has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $241.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

