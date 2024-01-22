Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $10.48

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $10.48 or 0.00026406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $117.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,673,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,857,815 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.