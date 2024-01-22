Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 614,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68,451 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 143,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 25,316,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,350,121. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $45.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.