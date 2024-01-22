Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.70. 89,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,135. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

