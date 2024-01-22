InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Announces $0.06 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 224,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,463. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76.

